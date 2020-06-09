Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,251. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Concho Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Concho Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Concho Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.