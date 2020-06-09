Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Community First Bancshares from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

CFBI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Community First Bancshares has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 199.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Community First Bancshares worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.