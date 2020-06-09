Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Meridian Bancorp (NYSE:EBSB) Financial Review

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Bank System and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 26.82% 9.20% 1.51% Meridian Bancorp 23.49% 9.10% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meridian Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Community Bank System presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Bank System pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Meridian Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 5.48 $169.06 million $3.29 19.70 Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 2.45 $67.00 million $1.30 10.04

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Meridian Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Meridian Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans comprising mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans that include automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, which comprise mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through a third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. Further, it is also involved in the securities transactions business; and holding foreclosed real estate properties. The company operates 37 full-service locations, as well as 1 mobile branch and 3 loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

