Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Colony Capital in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Colony Capital stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

