Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 301,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 259,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,774 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

