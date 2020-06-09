Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

CNK opened at $19.66 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

