Childrens Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect Childrens Place to post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Childrens Place to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

