Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chegg earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Chegg’s analysis:

Get Chegg alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

CHGG opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.