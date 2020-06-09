Cheesecake Factory Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

CAKE stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,261,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 157,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

