Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $423.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.85. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 163,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

