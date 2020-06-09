Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,386,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,668,000 after buying an additional 2,621,876 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 61.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,738,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,448,000 after buying an additional 663,952 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 782,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 85,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

