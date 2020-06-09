Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.56% from the company’s current price.

CERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.88. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $32,670.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

