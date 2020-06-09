Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,780. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

