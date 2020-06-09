Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBNK opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.