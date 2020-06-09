Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,231 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.