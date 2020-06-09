Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,789 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $47,912,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 987,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 369,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.