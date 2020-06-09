Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 81,923 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,539,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,506,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

