Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,100,267 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100,267 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

