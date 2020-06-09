Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,968 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $182.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.18.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

