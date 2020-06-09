Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 88,067 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 242.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,067 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,570,000 after purchasing an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.