Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 46,326 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $521,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 243.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.6% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

