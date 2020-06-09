Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.45 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

