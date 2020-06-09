Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

