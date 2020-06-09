Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,386 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,888,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,780,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCAU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

FCAU opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

