Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,165 shares of company stock worth $406,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

