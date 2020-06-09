Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 470,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of XPO Logistics worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 17,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.54. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

