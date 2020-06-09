Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 28,212 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KL. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

