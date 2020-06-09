Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 81,800 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

