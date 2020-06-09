CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CAE from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.55. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $70,784,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CAE by 90.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after buying an additional 2,087,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CAE by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,374,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after buying an additional 1,623,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CAE by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 937,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after buying an additional 537,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.