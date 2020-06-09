Brokers Offer Predictions for NGL Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NGL Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

