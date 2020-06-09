Brokers Offer Predictions for Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

CAKE opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,504,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.20%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

