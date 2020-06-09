Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zoom Video Communications Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.55.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $209.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.29 and a beta of -1.58. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $224.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $1,117,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,318 shares of company stock valued at $162,022,528 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,249,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 294.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $14,217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 194.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

