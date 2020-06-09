Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.36. 7,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $1,183,388.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,913 shares of company stock worth $11,218,392 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 212,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

