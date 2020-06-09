Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Brightcove reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after buying an additional 317,815 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 163,636 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 150,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

