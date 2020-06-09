Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

BRC stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brady by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Brady by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

