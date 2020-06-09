Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,033,029 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.19. 14,298,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,887,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.17. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.