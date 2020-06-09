BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,629,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

