Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 77,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.