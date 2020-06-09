Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,950 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 642.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $984,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

