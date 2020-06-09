BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 250.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.44% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.34.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

