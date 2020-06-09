BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 112.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $153,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,614. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,525. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

