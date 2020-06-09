Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.05% of Biogen worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.63. The company had a trading volume of 915,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

