BidaskClub Upgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HDS. Raymond James lowered their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.89.

HD Supply stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $700,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 184.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 41,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 34.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

