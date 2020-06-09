BidaskClub Lowers Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $262.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.