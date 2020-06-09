BidaskClub Downgrades Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. Icon has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

