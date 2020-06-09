BidaskClub Downgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.36.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

