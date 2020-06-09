BidaskClub Downgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.08.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -570.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $2,243,108.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,787,345. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

