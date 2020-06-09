Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.93% of Berry Global Group worth $131,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,064.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 449.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 264,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

