Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.31) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €6.10 ($6.85) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.90 ($6.63) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.97 ($8.96).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.83 ($6.56) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($9.98). The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

