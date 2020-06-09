Bausch Health Companies Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 642,647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director John Paulson bought 2,041,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

